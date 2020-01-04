The Seattle Seahawks came inches (centimeters?) away from winning the NFC West. They didn't, and consequently have to travel across the country to play the Philadelphia Eagles in one of two NFC wild-card games on Sunday.

That was the reality the 49ers would have faced had they not beat the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 17 to claim the division title, the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye. As such, San Francisco will be resting up at home watching its longtime rival take on a beat-up Eagles squad that many would consider the weakest team in the NFC playoffs.

Unless the Minnesota Vikings go into New Orleans and beat the Saints in the other NFC wild-card game on Sunday, the 49ers will host the winner of the Seahawks-Eagles game in the divisional round at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 11. Seattle went into Lincoln Financial Field in Week 12 and beat Philly, 17-9.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both regular-season games between San Francisco and Seattle were decided by razor-thin margins, but the Seahawks' victory did come at Levi's. Meanwhile, the Eagles limped their way to a 9-7 finish in the worst division in the NFL, and are without several key players lost to injury. So, the 49ers might have a preference as to who wins, but as the No. 1 seed with home-field advantage, they'll be confident going into the divisional round, no matter which team they face.

[RELATED: 49ers tix re-selling for highest amount in playoff round]

Here's how you can watch Sunday's Eagles-Saints game online and on TV.

Start time: Sunday, Jan. 5, at 1:40 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports App





Eagles vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs online originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area