Eagles vs. Seahawks live: Highlights and analysis from NFL Wild Card playoff game

9:28 a.m.: Good morning, everyone! It's playoff time!

In case you missed it, we got some news on Saturday. Lane Johnson will be out for this game, which means Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start at right tackle and Matt Pryor will start at right guard. But Zach Ertz has been cleared, so he'll play against the Seahawks.

If you're heading down to the Linc, have fun.

We're ready for the first home game of the new year! Here's your game day timeline for #SEAvsPHI #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zQ2pRRR9a0 — LincolnFinancialFld (@LFFStadium) January 2, 2020

The early game today between the Saints and Vikings will determine the Eagles' next opponent if they're able to advance. If the Saints win, the Eagles would travel to San Francisco next week for a Saturday game. If the Vikings win, the Eagles would travel to Green Bay for a Sunday game.

But first the Eagles need to beat the Seahawks and that won't be easy. It should be a fun Sunday.

