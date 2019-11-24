Eagles vs. Seahawks live: Highlights and analysis from NFL Week 12 game

8:10 a.m.: It looks like the Seahawks will have Jadeveon Clowney for this game, but he probably won't be anywhere near 100 percent.

#Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney flew ahead of the team, spending Friday meeting with a specialist - believed to be Dr. William Meyers in Philly - before the game vs the #Eagles, source said. Clowney, who has impressed this season, is hoping to play through a hip/core muscle injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2019

Expect to see a lot of Clowney on Andre Dillard at right tackle.

8:02 a.m.: Good morning, everyone, and happy game day!

We do have some news to start off your Sunday morning. Very early this morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter offered this update on the Eagles' health situation:

Eagles RB Jordan Howard, listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, and WR Nelson Agholor, questionable with a knee injury, are both unlikely to play against the Seahawks, per source.



WR Alshon Jeffery, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2019

All three of those players were listed as questionable. Howard still hasn't been cleared for contact and he obviously can't play until he is. Agholor's knee was apparently getting better but he missed practice all week. Expect recently brought up Greg Ward to play in his place.

Jeffery was a limited participant in practice all week.

This means the Eagles, already without Lane Johnson, will likely be down another couple offensive starters.

