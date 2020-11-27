Eagles vs. Seahawks Injury Report: Jason Kelce, Derek Barnett among 5 listed as limited at practice

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles released their Friday injury report in advance of Monday night’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jason Kelce and Derek Barnett are among five guys listed as limited participants heading into Saturday.

Rudy Ford missed practice with a hamstring injury, while right tackle Lane Johnson was on the report despite announcing that he’ll have season-ending ankle surgery in the coming days.

The Seahawks didn’t practice on Thursday, but their injury report was full of some big names.

