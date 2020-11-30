Eagles vs. Seahawks inactives: Jason Peters set to start at right guard vs. Seattle

The Philadelphia Eagles released their inactives list for Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks and Jason Peters will indeed start at right guard for the Birds.

Peters will start in his 202nd career game on Monday night, his first career start at right guard.

Peters was questionable for tonight’s game with a toe injury, while Jordan Mailata will return to left tackle on a permanent basis.

The Seahawks' inactives vs. Philadelphia: RT Brandon Shell

RB Travis Homer

DE Jonathan Bullard

G Jordan Simmons

CB Linden Stephens Shell and Homer were already ruled out. Simmons was questionable. Pete Carroll said Cedric Ogbuehi will start for Shell. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 30, 2020

For Seattle, Brandon Shell and Travis Homer were ruled out and Cedric Ogbuehi will start for Shell at right tackle against Brandon Graham.

List

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks: 7 matchups to watch

Related