Eagles vs. Seahawks inactives: Jason Peters set to start at right guard vs. Seattle

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles released their inactives list for Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks and Jason Peters will indeed start at right guard for the Birds.

Peters will start in his 202nd career game on Monday night, his first career start at right guard.

Peters was questionable for tonight’s game with a toe injury, while Jordan Mailata will return to left tackle on a permanent basis.

For Seattle, Brandon Shell and Travis Homer were ruled out and Cedric Ogbuehi will start for Shell at right tackle against Brandon Graham.

