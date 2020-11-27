Eagles vs. Seahawks: Game time, TV schedule, odds and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles (3-6-1) host the Seahawks (7-3) at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football.

Here’s everyone you need to know:

6:30 p.m.: Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP

8:15 p.m.: Eagles vs. Seahawks on ESPN

11:30 p.m.: Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP

1:30 a.m.: Birds Outsiders on NBCSP

The ESPN broadcast crew for Eagles-Seahawks is Steve Levy (play by play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline).

Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will have the call on 94WIP.

The Eagles opened as 5-point underdogs, according to PointsBet.

The referee for Eagles-Seahawks is Brad Allen. The Eagles are 3-3 all-time with Allen as the ref. He was at the helm for the Week 2 loss against the Rams.

Domination by Seattle

In recent seasons, the Eagles have been completely dominated by the Seahawks and this predates Russell Wilson. It really al began with that 42-0 beating back on Dec. 5, 2015 on the night when the Eagles retired Reggie White’s jersey. Including that game, the Eagles are 1-8 in their last nine games against the Seahawks. That one win came in 2008.

Since that win in 2008, the Eagles have lost six straight to the Seahawks, including the wild card game last year when Carson Wentz was knocked out of the game with a concussion. Since Doug Pederson took over, he is 0-4 against the Seahawks.

But last year, the Eagles were actually close. They lost both games 17-9 and if Wentz didn’t get hurt … who knows what would have happened.

Not benching Wentz

Doug Pederson has a very strange press conference earlier this week. When asked if he was sticking with Wentz, he was strangely non-committal before eventually saying Wentz was still the Eagles’ starter. Maybe we just chalk that up to the head coach’s struggles during press conferences.

In any case, the Eagles are expected to start Wentz on Monday night and they need to try to get him back on track. In Week 12, there’s no simple fix to that but Pederson wants to simplify the offense. The problem, of course, is a simplified offense is easier for defenses to defend, but at least it might eliminate some of the costly mistakes we’ve seen from the quarterback.

The Eagles are tied to Wentz for the next couple of seasons so their only hope is to get him playing well again. And it might be the only hope for Pederson to save his job.

Metcalf is a monster

It’s bad enough that the Eagles have to face D.K. Metcalf on Monday but it’s even worse because he could have been on the home team’s sideline if Howie Roseman didn’t decide to take J.J. Arcega-Whiteside instead. As we near the homestretch of JJAW’s second season, he has been nothing but a major disappointment. Out in Seattle, Metcalf has blossomed into one of the best receivers in the NFL. He’s a 6-4, 229-pound monster and the Eagles have to try to slow him down.

Metcalf is a really fun player to watch unless he’s playing against your team and unless he could have been on your team. Both things will be true for Eagles fans as they watch on Monday night.

