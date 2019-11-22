Eagles vs. Seahawks 2019: TV schedule, storylines, game time and more

The Eagles (5-5) are hosting the Seahawks (8-2) at the Linc on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know:

12 p.m.: Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP

1 p.m.: Eagles vs. Seahawks on FOX

4 p.m.: Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP

6:30 p.m.: Birds Outsiders on NBCSP







The FOX broadcast crew for this game is Kevin Burkhardt (play by play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will have the call on 94WIP.

The Eagles opened up as 2.5-point home favorites against the Seahawks.

The referee for this game is Walt Anderson. Anderson has been the ref for two Eagles games in the Doug Pederson Era: A win over the Giants in November 2018 and the first game under Pederson in 2016, which was a win over Cleveland. Oddly enough, the Eagles had seven penalties for 46 yards in each of those games.

You'll get to sleep early

This game was initially scheduled to be an 8:20 p.m. start, but the Packers-49ers game was flexed into that spot, so the Eagles and Seahawks got bumped to 1 p.m. That's good news for anyone who values their sleep going into a new work week, but bad news for out-of-town fans who were relying on a national broadcast.

Russell Wilson is a problem

Wilson was already a Hall of Fame quarterback before this year, but now he's having the best season of his career. Lamar Jackson is probably the front-runner to be the league's MVP, but Wilson is right in the mix.

In three career games against the Eagles, Wilson is 3-0 and the Seahawks have outscored the Eagles 74-39 in those games. Wilson has thrown six touchdowns with no interceptions in those three wins.

Things get easier from here

After this game, the Eagles' schedule gets much easier. Coming off their bye week against the Patriots and Seahawks was a tough task. But check out the rest of their schedule after this:

Week 13: at Miami (2-8)

Week 14: vs. New York Giants (2-8)

Week 15: at Washington (1-9)

Week 16: vs. Dallas (6-4)

Week 17: at New York Giants (2-8)









