Eagles vs. Saints: Updated 53 man roster for Week 11 with news and notes

The Eagles won’t get on another plane again this season and as the team prepares to win their first home game of the season — the 53 man roster has been updated.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Hurts played his best game as a pro, passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 53 yards on the ground.

#2 CB Darius Slay

Slay made the big play with the fumble return, but Eagles cornerbacks also held Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick to 11 catches for 91 total yards.

#3 CB Steven Nelson



#4 K Jake Elliott

Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) drop kicks the ball for an on-sides kick attempt against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The ball was recovered by the Browns.

#6 WR Devonta Smith

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates his touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

DeVonta Smith is headed for a 1,000-yard season.

#7 QB Reid Sinnett



Sinnett will likely be inactive as the third quarterback on the depth chart.

#8 P Arryn Siposs



Siposs has been one of the Eagles’ best performers this season.

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) following the win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Minshew hasn’t seen game action since the blowout win over Detroit and he’ll be Philadelphia’s backup on Sunday.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Gainwell could lose snaps or be inactive with Miles Sanders back.

#16 WR Quez Watkins



Watkins caught 4 passes for 33 yards against the Broncos.

#18 WR Jalen Reagor

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

Reagor had 1 catch on 2 targets last week.

#19 WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside



Arcega-Whiteside is dealing with an ankle injury.

#21 CB Andre Chachere



Chachere will see most of his snaps. on special teams.

#22 S Marcus Epps



Epps logged 20 snaps against the Broncos and will be an integral part of Sunday’s matchup.

#23 S Rodney McLeod



The veteran safety had 53 snaps against the Broncos, logging 5 tackles.

#24 RB Jordan Howard

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 14: Jordan Howard #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball as Malik Reed #59 of the Denver Broncos defends during the fourth quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on November 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

The Eagles signed Howard to the active last Wednesday, keeping the veteran running back eligible to play on game days.

Howard had 80 yards against Denver.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders



Sanders will make his first start since suffering the injury against the Raiders four weeks ago.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson



McPhearson logged 24 snaps against the Chargers in place of an injured Darius Slay.

#28 S Anthony Harris

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 14: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos is tackled by Anthony Harris #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Empower Field At Mile High on November 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

The veteran safety logged 49 snaps against the Broncos.

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23), cornerback Darius Slay (2), defensive end Derek Barnett (96) and defensive end Josh Sweat during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver.

Maddox played 48 snaps against the Broncos and just signed a new deal.

#33 CB Josiah Scott



Scott was inactive in Week 11.

CB Kary Vincent Jr. #34



Acquired from the Broncos, Vincent could be inactive on Sunday.

#35 RB Boston Scott

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) dives over Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

Scott had 80 yards against Denver but could lose snaps with Miles Sanders back.

#36 CB Tay Gowan



The second-year cornerback didn’t see any snaps in Week 10.

#42 S K'Von Wallace



The second-year safety saw no action in Week 10, blocking a field goal.

#45 LS Rick Lovato



#48 LB Patrick Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (48) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21.

The rookie has seen special teams snaps but hasn’t logged much game time since the Dallas loss.

#49 LB Alex Singleton



Singleton is out of Gannon’s personnel groupings, only logging 10 snaps against the Broncos.

#52 LB Davion Taylor



The second-year linebacker has become a full-time starter next to T.J. Edwards, and he logged 7 tackles against Denver.

#54 LB Shaun Bradley



Bradley is seeing most of his snaps on special teams and should make the Pro Bowl.

#57 LB T.J. Edwards

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) celebrates his sack with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) and defensive end Josh Sweat (94) and middle linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

Edwards led the Eagles in snaps and tackles.

#58 LB Genard Avery



Avery saw 15 snaps against Denver.

#62 C Jason Kelce



The Eagles legend is on an all-pro pace.

#63 RG Jack Driscoll



Driscoll has been efficient at right guard and is playing well enough that the Eagles are considering keeping Brandon Brooks on the bench.

#65 LT Lane Johnson



The Eagles’ right tackle has played well in his return and is a major reason why Philadelphia’s run game has exploded.

#67 G/C Nate Herbig



#68 LT Jordan Mailata

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver.

#69 LG Landon Dickerson



The rookie is starting to flourish at left guard and there have been talks about Dickerson replacing Brandon Brooks at right guard in 2022.

#75 DE Tarron Jackson



The rookie logged 8 snaps against the Broncos.

#77 LT Andre Dillard



Dillard will be the backup left tackle on Sunday.

#78 C/G Sua Opeta



#80 TE Tyree Jackson



Jackson will make his third appearance with the Eagles and Nick Sirianni hinted at a bigger role going forward.

