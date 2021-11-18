Eagles vs. Saints: NFL Week 11 TV watch maps

The Saints and Eagles are set for an important Week 11 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field that has playoff and draft ramifications.

On December 13, 2020, Jalen Hurts started his first game at quarterback for the Eagles against the visiting Saints, leading Philadelphia to a 24-21 upset of the then 10-2 NFC South leaders.

Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown, Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores and the Eagles defeated the Saints 24-21 Sunday, snapping New Orleans’ then nine-game winning streak.

The records are different this time, but New Orleans will again head to Philadelphia, angry about losing two straight ballgames.

Here are your Week 11 viewing options for all of Sunday’s huge matchup on Fox and CBSand other games around the league per 506 Sports.

FOX Single Game

Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth will be on the call and parts of Chicago and the Illinois area will also see the contest between Philadelphia and New Orleans.

Most of America (Red) will see Green Bay at Minnesota, while Washington at Carolina (Green), Detroit at Cleveland (Yellow), and San Francisco at Jacksonville will headline the early FOX schedule.

FOX Late Games

The FOX late game will be headlined by the huge matchup between the Cowboys and Chiefs. Others will see the Seahawks and Cardinals.

CBS Sports Early Game

The CBS slate of games has some interesting matchups, including the Ravens against the Bears.

Others will see the Colts against the Bills, and Texans at Titans.

CBS Sports Late Game

Fans with a set AFC loyalty can bypass the Chiefs and Cowboys, taking in the Bengals at Raiders from Las Vegas.

1

1