Eagles vs. Saints injury report: Davion Taylor, Dallas Goedert upgraded to limited

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report, and one day after a scheduled walkthrough, Dallas Goedert and Davion Taylor were upgraded to limited participants, while 8 others got in full practices.

Philadelphia has a huge home matchup against the Saints on Sunday and New Orleans star running back is now trending towards potentially missing the ballgame.

Here’s an injury breakdown for both clubs.

Saints injury report

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara and Terron Armstead are both players to watch over the next two days.

RB Alvin Kamara was not participating in the early portion of practice open to media Thursday after he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday. Neither were QB Taysom Hill or OTs Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. A lot of injury questions heading into Sunday at Philly. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 18, 2021

Eagles Injury Report

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Anderson is the latest addition to the injury report, while the Eagles are trending toward being fully healthy.

Limited: Anderson (hamstring), Goedert (concussion), Taylor (knee).

Full: Bradley (shoulder), Hargrave (shoulder), Johnson (rest), Kelce (rest), McLeod (knee), Howard (ankle), Smith (elbow), Cox (rest).

1

1