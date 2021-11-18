Eagles vs. Saints injury report: Davion Taylor, Dallas Goedert upgraded to limited

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report, and one day after a scheduled walkthrough, Dallas Goedert and Davion Taylor were upgraded to limited participants, while 8 others got in full practices.

Philadelphia has a huge home matchup against the Saints on Sunday and New Orleans star running back is now trending towards potentially missing the ballgame.

Here’s an injury breakdown for both clubs.

Saints injury report

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara and Terron Armstead are both players to watch over the next two days.

Eagles Injury Report

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Anderson is the latest addition to the injury report, while the Eagles are trending toward being fully healthy.

Limited: Anderson (hamstring), Goedert (concussion), Taylor (knee).

Full: Bradley (shoulder), Hargrave (shoulder), Johnson (rest), Kelce (rest), McLeod (knee), Howard (ankle), Smith (elbow), Cox (rest).

