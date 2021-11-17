Eagles vs. Saints injury report: Davion Taylor among 3 non participants

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report, and it was an estimation after Nick Sirianni rested his players via a walkthrough.

Philadelphia has a huge home matchup against the Saints on Sunday and the players can use some extra rest after a late finish in Denver’s Altitude.

Here’s an injury breakdown for both clubs.

Eagles injury report

Philadelphia Eagles’ Davion Taylor plays during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

DNP: Cox (rest), Goedert (concussion), Taylor (knee).

LIMITED: Bradley (shoulder), Hargrave (shoulder), Johnson (rest), Kelce (rest), McLeod (knee).

FULL: Howard (ankle), Smith (elbow).

Saints injury report

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

For New Orleans, Alvin Kamara was back at practice and that puts the star running back on track to face the Eagles this week.

