Eagles vs. Saints injury report: Davion Taylor among 3 non participants
Wednesday injury report
Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today's report is an estimation.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 17, 2021
The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report, and it was an estimation after Nick Sirianni rested his players via a walkthrough.
Philadelphia has a huge home matchup against the Saints on Sunday and the players can use some extra rest after a late finish in Denver’s Altitude.
Here’s an injury breakdown for both clubs.
Eagles injury report
Philadelphia Eagles' Davion Taylor plays during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia.
DNP: Cox (rest), Goedert (concussion), Taylor (knee).
LIMITED: Bradley (shoulder), Hargrave (shoulder), Johnson (rest), Kelce (rest), McLeod (knee).
FULL: Howard (ankle), Smith (elbow).
Saints injury report
Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
For New Orleans, Alvin Kamara was back at practice and that puts the star running back on track to face the Eagles this week.
