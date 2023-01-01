Eagles vs. Saints inactives for Week 17
The Eagles released their inactives list for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints, and Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts is among six players listed as inactive.
Gardner Minshew will start again for a second straight week after passing for 355 yards in the loss to Dallas last week.
Lane Johnson and Avonte Maddox are also out for the game — allowing rookies Josh Sills and Kyron Johnson to suit up.
The expectation is that Jack Driscoll will start at right tackle in place of Johnson, while Josiah Scott will replace Maddox in the slot.
Eagles inactives
Eagles inactives:
Jalen Hurts
Avonte Maddox
Trey Sermon
Janarius Robinson
Lane Johnson
Sua Opeta
Saints inactives
Saints inactives
Receiver Marquez Callaway
Defensive back Justin Evans
Linebacker Chase Hansen
Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon
Safety Marcus Maye
Guard Andrus Peat
Running back Dwayne Washington
