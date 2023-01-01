Eagles vs. Saints inactives for Week 17

The Eagles released their inactives list for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints, and Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts is among six players listed as inactive.

Gardner Minshew will start again for a second straight week after passing for 355 yards in the loss to Dallas last week.

Lane Johnson and Avonte Maddox are also out for the game — allowing rookies Josh Sills and Kyron Johnson to suit up.

The expectation is that Jack Driscoll will start at right tackle in place of Johnson, while Josiah Scott will replace Maddox in the slot.

Eagles inactives

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Eagles inactives:

Jalen Hurts

Avonte Maddox

Trey Sermon

Janarius Robinson

Lane Johnson

Sua Opeta

Saints inactives

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Saints inactives

Receiver Marquez Callaway

Defensive back Justin Evans

Linebacker Chase Hansen

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon

Safety Marcus Maye

Guard Andrus Peat

Running back Dwayne Washington

