Eagles vs. Saints final injury report: Derek Barnett, Davion Taylor listed as questionable

The Eagles released their final injury report for the Week 11 matchup against the Saints at Lincoln Financial Field, and two defensive starters are questionable.

Reserve lineman Jack Edwards was also questionable, while 9 other important players on both sides of the ball all logged a full practice.

Eagles Injury Report

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Barnett recently injured his neck, while Taylor is nursing a leg injury, making both players game-time decisions.

Shaun Bradley, Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Howard, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Rodney McLeod, DeVonta Smith all logged full practices.

Saints Injury Report

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee), LT Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), RT Ryan Ramczyk, and QB Taysom Hill (foot) could all be game-time decisions.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee), LT Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), RT Ryan Ramczyk not participating in early portion of practice open to media Friday. QB Taysom Hill (foot) was present. Official injury statuses will come soon. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 19, 2021

Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Goedert didn’t have an injury status heading into the weekend, so he has been cleared from concussion protocol and will play Sunday, barring a setback.

The Eagles star tight end just signed a new four-year, $59 million deal.

Story continues

Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders is expected to come off injured reserve after a three-week absence, and he’ll be the starter upon returning. Philadelphia would have to open up a roster spot for their star running back.

1

1