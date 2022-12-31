Eagles vs. Saints betting guide: Lines, Props and Picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will try again to mail down the #1 seed in the NFC as they host the 6-9 Saints, who have an outside shot at a playoff spot. Let’s take a look at the numbers and nail down some value to carry into 2023.

Eagles (13-2) vs. Saints (6-9), Sunday 1:00pm

Point spread (ML): Eagles -5.5 (-250); Saints +5.5 (+200)

Point Total – 42 points

Analysis: The Saints have been stingy on defense of late, having allowed 20 or fewer in their last six games. They are 3-2 in their last five, but their wins have come against the Rams, Falcons and Browns. The Eagles have gone over the point total in 4-of-5.

Picks: Eagles ML; OVER 42 points

Analysis: Minshew proved that he can get it done on offense, throwing for 355 yards against the Cowboys last week. The Saints have the #2 passing defense in the NFL, trailing only the Eagles. Andy Dalton has had 151 and 92 passing yards in his last two games.

Picks: Minshew OVER



Rushing yards – Miles Sanders 80.5, Gardner Minshew 10.5; Alvin Kamara 55.5

Analysis: The Saints rank 23rd against the run, and you can expect the Eagles to pound Miles Sanders against them. Alvin Kamara has topped 20 carries in his last two, if that trend continues he should hit the over.

Picks: Sanders OVER; Kamara OVER



Receiving yards:

A.J. Brown 70.5 DeVonta Smith 60.5

Chris Olave 55.5 Dallas Goedert 40.5

Rashid Shaheed 35.5 Juwan Johnson 25.5

Analysis: Olave has gone over 50 yards in his last four. Shaheed has come on strong, with 53, 75, and 95 yards over his last three. He should perform well, as the Eagles try to figure out how to defend slot receivers. Brown and Smith have each gone over 100 yards in 2-of-3. They should get theirs, even against a tough Saints pass D.

Picks: Brown OVER, Smith OVER; Shaheed OVER



Anytime touchdown:

Miles Sanders -120 A.J. Brown +130

Alvin Kamara +140 DeVonta Smith +160

Dallas Goedert +240 Taysom Hill +260

Chris Olave +270 Rashid Shaheed +270

Juwan Johnson +350

Analysis: Kamara reached the end zone last week, but it was just his first TD since Week 8. Johnson seems to be the Saints’ red zone threat, with 7 TD catches. Smith scored twice last week, and Brown and Sanders are always good bets to score.

Picks: Brown, Sanders, Goedert, Johnson



