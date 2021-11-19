Eagles vs. Saints: 7 important stats to know for Week 11

The Eagles have adjusted into becoming one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL, and they’ll have an interesting matchup in Week 11, against the league’s top rush defense.

New Orleans is 9-2 against the spread as underdogs over the past three seasons and 8-0 against the spread as underdogs without Drew Brees.

There are several key stats to know for Sunday’s huge matchup and we’ve highlighted 7 important stats.

1. Eagles among the league leaders in Points Per Drive (NFC Teams in 2021)

The Birds are 4-6 on the season, but this stat is among the reason that quarterback Jalen Hurts has continued to harp on how close Philly is to getting over the hump.

Points Per Drive (NFC Teams in 2021) 2.63 . . . Tampa Bay

2.61 . . . Dallas

2.59 . . . Arizona

2.58 . . . L.A. Rams

2.34 . . . @Eagles (9th overall in @NFL)#FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) November 18, 2021

2. Eagles among league leaders in explosive plays

Say what you want about Nick Sirianni’s ability, but no offense in the league makes more explosive plays on a day-to-day basis.

Most Explosive Plays (16+ Yard Completions & 10+ Yard Rushes – 2021 @NFL Offenses) 98 . . . @Eagles

97 . . . Cleveland

93 . . . L.A. Rams

92 . . . Dallas

90 . . . Baltimore

90 . . . New England#FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) November 17, 2021

3. Shaun Bradley Pro Bowl bound

Bradley is in his second NFL season after the Eagles made him a sixth-round draft pick out of Temple, and the South Jersey native is carving out quite the niche.

The athletic linebacker is currently tied for first in the NFC and tied for second in the NFL with 10 tackles on special teams.

Most Special Teams Tackles (@NFL Players in 2021) 12 . . . Ashton Dulin (Ind.)

10 . . . Shaun Bradley (@Eagles)

10 . . . Nick Bellore (Sea.)

10 . . . E.J. Speed (Ind.)#FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) November 15, 2021

4. Eagles have the Saints number lately

New Orleans has lost their last two meetings in Philadelphia (2020, 2015), but have two wins in Philadelphia in the Sean Payton era, including a win in the 2013 NFC wildcard matchup.

5. History of rotating quarterbacks

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Jl Eagles 121320 02

While Sean Payton had the luxury of winning games with Drew Bress as his quarterback for almost 2 decades, Philadelphia has actually had eight different starting quarterbacks in games against the Saints since 2006. On Sunday, Jalen Hurts will become one of four quarterbacks to have started multiple games against the Saints.

6. Marshon Lattimore vulnerable

The Saints star cornerback has seen his play slip as of late, and over the past four games, Lattimore has a coverage grade of 48.7 or less during those ball games and he’ll catch a hot DeVonta Smith on Sunday.

Lattimore has only allowed a 55% completion percentage when targeted and has an interception along with 11 passes broken up.

7. Saints pass defense among NFL' best

The Saints rank 10th in total yardage (337.7 yards/game) and 7th in points allowed (19.8). New Orleans is the NFL’s top-ranked unit against the run, as well as one of the top teams in the league in red-zone percentage, third-down conversions, and turnovers forced.

