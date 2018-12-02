Eagles vs. Redskins live: Score, highlights, analysis from NFL Week 13 game originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

6:17 p.m.: Inactives won't come out for another 45 minutes, but Darren Sproles (hamstring) and Josh Adams (hip) are going to be good to go tonight.

Here are some scenes from the early workouts:

Golden Tate on the field for early warmups #Eagles pic.twitter.com/wkZp2bM9N9 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 3, 2018

Darren Sproles makes his return tonight 👍🏼



First game in 3 months!



He's so pumped, he dropped his phone running, Doug Pederson has his back#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/klp6xOGL8A







— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 3, 2018

4:38 p.m.: It's a gorgeous night in South Philadelphia. We're about four hours from kickoff.

It's a beautiful night for a football game. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/DA95uBf22j — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 3, 2018

4:31 p.m.: The NFL has its My Cleat, My Cause going on right now and plenty of Eagles will be wearing cleats with causes that are special to them. Alshon Jeffery's are pretty cool.

Today I pay tribute to an organization that means so much me and the city of Philadelphia. Together with the help of @philabundance we set out to #BeetHunger & #SquashHunger #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/GqzjDTI9qM — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) December 3, 2018

3:54 p.m.: I just got to the parking lot and it's just a tad under 60 degrees right now. That temperature will probably drop some more when the sun goes all the way down, but it's pretty nice right now.

Hard to imagine much better weather for December tailgating. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/qeIvCBIIUv — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 3, 2018

10:30 a.m.: How big is this game tonight? Well, according to FiveThirtyEight, if the Eagles win tonight, they will have a 28 percent chance of making the playoffs. If they lose, they'd have a 4 percent chance.

Here's more on the Eagles' playoff chances.

9 a.m.: Good morning, everyone! Time is going to drag all day as we wait for Monday Night Football from South Philadelphia.

This is obviously a huge game for the Eagles (5-6) against the Redskins (6-5) at the Linc. Now, the Cowboys ruined our original plan we concocted that would have led to a three-way tie atop the division with a win tonight. That Cowboys' win over the Saints on Thursday hurt, but the Eagles are still alive in this thing. The problem is, it's hard to feel confident in a team that hasn't won back-to-back games all season. But maybe that changes tonight.

If the Eagles get a win tonight, it'll start with these five matchups (see story). We'll be updating the live blog all day until kickoff tonight.

