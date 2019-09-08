Eagles vs. Redskins live: Highlights, analysis from NFL Week 1 game

4:15 p.m.: The Redskins just scored a touchdown and that groan you heard was people who bet the Eagles -9.5. The ol' backdoor cover.

Oh well. The Eagles still won this game and start this season 1-0.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Final: Eagles 32, Redskins 26

4:01 p.m.: For those of you who bet the Eagles with the 9.5-point spread, we have good news. Jake Elliott just booted a chip shot and the Eagles are up 32-20 with 3:10 left.

That capped a 19-play drive!

There were just three 19-play drives in the entire league last season. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 8, 2019

3:55 p.m.: Carson Wentz, after a slow start, has put together quite an afternoon.

This is just the second time in Carson Wentz's career, he's had 300 passing yards and 3 passing TDs in a game. #Eagles — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 8, 2019

3:30 p.m.: The Eagles just punched in a touchdown to extend their lead. This time, Alshon Jeffery was credited with a touchdown run (backwards pass) and he bulldozed his way into the end zone. It's the first touchdown run of his career. Darren Sproles spun his way into the end zone for the two-point conversion to make this a two-score game.

Early in the fourth: Eagles 29, Redskins 20

Story continues

3:28 p.m.: End of three: Eagles 21, Redskins 20

3:20 p.m.: This is now DeSean Jackson's best game against a former team. And he's had some good ones.

*9/8/19 - vs. WAS: 6 rec, 126 yards, 2 TDs

11/11/18 - vs. WAS: 5, 67

9/16/18 - vs. PHI: 4, 129, 1

12/11/16 - vs. PHI: 3, 102, 1

10/16/16 - vs. PHI: 4, 55

12/26/15 - vs. PHI: 4, 40

12/20/14 - vs. PHI: 4, 126

9/21/14 - vs. PHI: 5, 117, 1

*and counting

3:13 p.m.: OK, big day for DeSean. He just caught his second 50-plus-yard touchdown pass of the afternoon. This one was a 53-yarder in the third quarter to give the Eagles a lead.

Eagles 21, Redskins 20

After the touchdown, DeSean did a somersault in the end zone. I think he's happy to be back.

DeSean is first Eagle with two 50-yard TDs in the same game since Ben Hawkins vs. Redskins in 1967 - 63 and 69 from Norm Snead.



Last NFL player with two 50-yard TDs in the same game was Odell Beckham for the Giants against the Ravens in 2016.



— Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) September 8, 2019

3:08 p.m.: Big 3-and-out from the Eagles defense after their offense put up a touchdown drive. Momentum has shifted here at the Linc. The Eagles are down three with 5:22 left in the third quarter.

3:01 p.m.: The Eagles are alive!

They just drove 75 yards on 12 plays and capped the scoring drive with an incredible throw from Carson Wentz, who avoided pressure, stepped up and hit Alshon Jeffery in the back of the end zone on third and goal. We saw a lot of Darren Sproles on that drive and a big run from Miles Sanders. Big drive to start the second half.

Wentz evades the pressure and delivers a dime to Jeffery!#WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/qXqeORs3Ai — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 8, 2019

Midway through the third: Redskins 17, Eagles 14

2:35 p.m.: The Eagles allowed the Redskins to kick a 48-yard field goal at the buzzer to take a 20-7 lead into halftime. First, Doug Pederson called a timeout after a second down, but then the Eagles let Washington convert on third down. Then, Derek Barnett was flagged for offsides, which made a 53-yard attempt into a 48-yarder.

At half: Redskins 20, Eagles 7

Washington out-gained the Eagles 278-134 in the first half and they were 5-for-8 on third downs. Not a good start for the Eagles or Doug Pederson, who has made some questionable decisions early.

2:12 p.m.: That's why the Eagles brought back DeSean Jackson. He can change a game in a flash.

This time, on 3rd-and-10, with the Eagles floundering, Wentz unloaded a pass deep down the field and hit Jackson for a 51-yard touchdown.

Still 4:19 left in the first half: Redskins 17, Eagles 7

Most career 50-yard TDs

36 ... Jerry Rice

30 ... DeSean Jackson

29 ... Randy Moss

27 ... Lance Alworth

27 ... Terrell Owens









— Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) September 8, 2019

It has been 2,093 days since @DeSeanJackson11 last caught a regular-season touchdown with the @Eagles (December 15, 2013). — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 8, 2019

2:03 p.m.: The Eagles used a timeout on 3rd-and-1 in their own territory and called a pitch to Darren Sproles. Just an awful play call.

1:57 p.m.: The Eagles are getting booed at home in their season opener with 9:57 left on the clock in the first half.

And they probably deserve it.

Rasul Douglas was just beaten deep for a 70-yard bomb from Case Keenum to Terry McLaurin and the Eagles are off to a disastrous start to a season they enter with Super Bowl aspirations.

Still 9:57 left in the first half: Redskins 17, Eagles 0

1:50 p.m.: Doug Pederson opted to go for it on 4th-and-2 from the Redskins' 29-yard line and Wentz's pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage by Daron Payne. It would have been a 46-yard attempt for Jake Elliott to cut the lead to one-score, but instead, it's a turnover on downs.

There's 10:49 left in the first half.

1:43 p.m.: Bad start for the Eagles. After one quarter, they are down 10-0 and were out-gained 147-28.

The Eagles were dead-last in first-quarter scoring in 2018 (41 points) and are right back where they left off.

1:40 p.m.: Avonte Maddox has cramps and is probable to return. That's good news.

Bad some bad news from Jacksonville. Nick Foles got crushed on a TD pass.

INJURY UPDATE:



QB Nick Foles has been ruled out with a left shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/ChOxvmBOJR



— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 8, 2019

1:36 p.m.: Eventually, the Eagles' defense got a stop when Brandon Graham blew up a pass to Vernon Davis to force a field goal. But things are not going well. The Eagles' defense has been getting shredded by lackluster Redskins skill guys and the offense sputtered on its only drive.

Still 2:48 left in the first: Redskins 10, Eagles 0

1:19 p.m.: DeSean Jackson got a 15-yard penalty after getting into it with Quinton Dunbar on the Eagles' first drive. It set up a 3rd-and-7. Jackson got caught retaliating after Dunbar hit him later. On the previous play, the two had words. Something to watch as this game unfolds.

1:12 p.m.: Yikes. Terrible start for the Eagles. They finally forced their first 3rd down and let 35-year-old Vernon Davis catch a 48-yard touchdown pass. It looked like Andrew Sendejo had coverage but tripped up. Once Davis caught the ball, he hurdled Ronald Darby and Sendejo couldn't make a tackle.

Still 10:54 left in the first quarter, but bad tackling already a problem for this Eagles defense.

Redskins 7, Eagles 0

(BTW: Rasul Douglas, Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox started at corner. Nigel Bradham and Zach Brown started at linebacker and Nate Gerry came on in base.)

1:02 p.m.: We're ready to go. Darren Sproles is the Eagles' sixth rotating captain for today's game.

The Eagles won the toss and deferred. Let's go!

12:32 p.m.: The defense.

12:27 p.m.: Do you think DeSean Jackson is a little excited?

DeSean Jackson is like a little kid on the field pregame running around and dancing. He is so stoked for his Eagles return#Eagles pic.twitter.com/srE40uXe3S — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 8, 2019

12:22 p.m.: Impressive stuff from Brandon Brooks.

Game ready less than eight months after tearing his Achilles. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/YKSqLQKIYO — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 8, 2019

12:16 p.m.: It's go time.

11:07 a.m.: Carson Wentz took the field for his pregame warmups in a white AO1 shirt. This is Year 4 for the franchise QB.

Carson Wentz getting ready to start his fourth NFL season. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ePnTPMatie — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 8, 2019

I also spotted former Eagles Wendell Smallwood and Treyvon Hetser on the field saying hello to their former teammates.

Wendell Smallwood catching up with some of his former teammates. #Eagles #Redskins pic.twitter.com/SZdPypdahg — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 8, 2019

9:19 a.m.: South Philly is the place to be today. A beautiful day with a great crowd here already. The Linc is going to be rocking.

Packed at 8am pic.twitter.com/ilF6eve9nj — Mike Mulhern (@MikeyMuls) September 8, 2019

The place to be in Philly today. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ecI8dNaUuw — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 8, 2019

8:03 a.m.: Some Redskins news to start off your Sunday morning:

Jordan Reed and Adrian Peterson will be inactive for Redskins today. Some pretty serious hardware on the bench. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2019

Reed is still getting over another concussion. Peterson is a healthy scratch because he doesn't do anything on special teams. It sounds like former Eagle Wendell Smallwood will be active.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles vs. Redskins live: Highlights, analysis from NFL Week 1 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia