Eagles vs. Redskins 2019: TV schedule, storylines, game time and more

The Eagles (6-7) are visiting the Redskins (3-10) at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon.



Here's everything you need to know:





•12 p.m.: Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP

•1 p.m.: Eagles at Redskins on FOX

•4 p.m.: Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP

•10 p.m.: Birds Outsiders on NBCSP



The FOX broadcast crew for this game is Thom Brennaman (play by play), Chris Spielman (analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline). You can also stream the game on FuboTV.



Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will have the call on 94WIP.



The Eagles opened as 6-point favorites in some places but that has slipped to around 4 1/2 points. The over/under is 39.



















The referee for Eagles-Redskins is second-year referee Shawn Smith. This is his first game reffing an Eagles game. The Eagles were 2-1 with him as an umpire in 2016 and 2017.

The Eagles got off to a terrible start against the Giants last week before they turned it around, scoring the last 20 points of the game and getting a huge overtime win. So which team shows up on Sunday? The team that fell behind 17-3 to the Giants or the team that rallied to a win?

It'll be key for the Eagles to find what works for Carson Wentz in this game a little earlier. They got him into rhythm last week, but that didn't happen until the third drive of the third quarter.

No receivers left

The Eagles began the season with DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor. That was nice for that one game. Going into Week 15, with Agholor's status uncertain, the Eagles' top three receivers might be J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and Rob Davis. Not exactly what the Eagles had in mind this offseason.

A rookie QB

The last time the Eagles faced Washington, in the opener, Case Keenum was the starter. So this will be their first time facing rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins. While the Redskins have won two of three, they're still a mess of an organization, so who knows what the future holds for Haskins. They have an interim coach and it's possible the next head coach will want to pick his quarterback, which could leave Haskins in limbo. But there's also a possibly Haskins is still their long-term QB. It'll be interesting to see what happens down there.

