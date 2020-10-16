Eagles vs. Ravens game time, TV schedule, odds and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles (1-3-1) host the Ravens (4-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know:

12 p.m.: Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP

1 p.m.: Eagles vs. Ravens on CBS

4 p.m.: Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP

6 p.m.: Birds Outsiders on NBCSP

The CBS broadcast crew for Eagles-Ravens is Ian Eagle (play by play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline).

Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will have the call on 94WIP.

The Eagles opened as 7.5-point underdogs in this game and have been at least touchdown underdogs in the last three weeks.

The referee for Eagles-Ravens is Shawn Smith, in his third year as a ref. He reffed two Eagles games last year, including the playoff loss to Seattle. That means his crew was responsible for not penalizing Jadeveon Clowney for the helmet shot that knocked Carson Wentz out of the game.

Welcome back

No, the Linc won’t be full of nearly 70,000 fans on Sunday but there will be a handful in attendance for the first time this season. The City of Philadelphia this week decided to adopt the state’s new public gathering guidelines, which will allow up to 7,500 people at Lincoln Financial Field. But that 7,500 is total people in the building so it includes players, coaches, trainers, stadium personnel, media, etc. So we’re really looking at around 5,000 fans. Still … that will be fun.

It was just eerie for the first two home games this year. The limited fans might not have a real impact on the game but they will at least provide a little bit of juice and a little normalcy to a year that could use it.

The NFC Least

Even though the Eagles are 1-3-1, they still have a legitimate shot at winning the NFC East. The Cowboys are in first place but they lost Dak Prescott for the year last week.

The crazy thing is even though the Eagles lost and the Cowboys won last week, FiveThirtyEight actually increased the Eagles’ chances to win the division. They are at 46%, while the Cowboys are at 34%.

And after Sunday’s game, the Eagles face the Giants, Cowboys and (after the bye week) the Giants again.

Will Fulgham keep it going?

Travis Fulgham followed up his big touchdown catch against the 49ers with a 10-catch, 152-yard, 1-touchdown game against the Steelers. He looks like the real deal and it’s hard to say 10/152/1 is a fluke.

But now there’s also some NFL tape of Fulgham for the Ravens to watch and they have one of the best groups of cornerbacks in the league. My guess is we see a lot of Marlon Humphrey matched up against Fulgham, which will be about as great a test as there is for a young receiver. But he looks like Carson Wentz’s best receiver.