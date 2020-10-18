Eagles vs. Ravens: 6 keys to a Philadelphia victory in Week 6

The Philadelphia Eagles will match up with another AFC North power when Baltimore visits the Linc on Sunday.
Here are six keys to the game.
***
Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) catches a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
1. Slow down Ravens tight end Mark Andrews
Baltimore’s top receiving target loves to work the middle of the field and the Eagles have been susceptible to the big play all season. Five of Andrews 18 catches and three of his touchdowns have been inside the 20, where the Ravens have converted 10 of 16 red-zone trips into touchdowns.
No. 2 Lamar Jackson
2. Contain Lamar Jackson as a runner
Jackson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 949 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions while averaging 47 yards per game and 5.8 yards per attempt. It’ll be imperative for the Eagles to stay in their rush lanes while looking to contain Jackson in the pocket as a runner. The Ravens are third in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 160.8 yards and the Eagles could look to utilize a spy on Jackson.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles out of the pocket under pressure by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
3. Limit Eagles turnovers
The Eagles have 11 turnovers and are tied with Dallas for most in the NFL. The Ravens have gone 18 straight games on defense with a turnover or more and it’ll play a huge role in Sunday’s ballgame. Philadelphia is currently 31st in the NFL in turnover differential (-6) and Baltimore (+5) is tied for second-best in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham (13) catches a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield (37) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
4. Points on the board against Baltimore
The Eagles have increased their scoring output each week this season and they’ll need to light the scoreboard up against the explosive Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are 8th in the NFL in points (29.8/g) while only giving up 15.2 points per game, best in the NFL.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26), left, scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
5. Miles Sanders
Sanders needs more touches and he’ll likely get them against a Ravens defense that’s currently fifth in the NFL against the run, allowing only 92 yards per game on the ground. Sanders is third in the NFL in rushing yards since Week 2, his season debut.
With a banged-up offensive line continuing to battle injuries, the Eagles have to establish the ground game.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) in action against Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
6. Protect Carson Wentz
The Eagles will be starting four players up front who came into the season with one career start and they’ll continue an indoctrination against a Ravens defense that sacked Bengals QB Joe Burrow seven times last week.