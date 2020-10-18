Eagles vs. Ravens: 6 keys to a Philadelphia victory in Week 6

The Philadelphia Eagles will match up with another AFC North power when Baltimore visits the Linc on Sunday.

Here are six keys to the game.

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) catches a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

1. Slow down Ravens tight end Mark Andrews

Baltimore’s top receiving target loves to work the middle of the field and the Eagles have been susceptible to the big play all season. Five of Andrews 18 catches and three of his touchdowns have been inside the 20, where the Ravens have converted 10 of 16 red-zone trips into touchdowns.

No. 2 Lamar Jackson

2. Contain Lamar Jackson as a runner

Jackson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 949 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions while averaging 47 yards per game and 5.8 yards per attempt. It’ll be imperative for the Eagles to stay in their rush lanes while looking to contain Jackson in the pocket as a runner. The Ravens are third in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 160.8 yards and the Eagles could look to utilize a spy on Jackson.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles out of the pocket under pressure by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

3. Limit Eagles turnovers

The Eagles have 11 turnovers and are tied with Dallas for most in the NFL. The Ravens have gone 18 straight games on defense with a turnover or more and it’ll play a huge role in Sunday’s ballgame. Philadelphia is currently 31st in the NFL in turnover differential (-6) and Baltimore (+5) is tied for second-best in the league.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham (13) catches a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield (37) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

4. Points on the board against Baltimore

