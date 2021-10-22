Eagles vs. Raiders: Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert set to return to the lineup in Week 7

The Eagles badly need a win and reinforcements have arrived as both Lane Johnson and Dallas Goedert have cleared to return to action.

Head Coach Nick Sirianni said that Goedert and Johnson will both start this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Eagles will also have Tyree Jackson back in the coming weeks as well after he returned to the practice field for the first time since suffering a back injury during Training Camp.

Sirianni said that Jackson is not yet ready to be activated from Injured Reserve.

Here’s more on Johnson and Goedert.

Lane Johnson

Johnson’s participation in practice this week was his first since the Eagles’ loss to the Chiefs in Week 4. Johnson had missed the past three games battling mental health issues and anxiety.

Nick Sirianni had this to say about his star right tackle.

“We’re taking that day by day. Just really excited that he’s back in the building, back with his teammates, and just super excited to see his face every day.”

Jordan Mailata, who lined up at right tackle in Johnson’s absence, is expected to return to his role as the left tackle.

TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert missed the Week 6 game against Tampa Bay after going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Eagles No. 1 tight end after the Zach Ertz trade, Goedert has yet to practice, but he does expect to have a full role on Sunday.

“Conditioning-wise, whatever it is, I can be out there the whole game,” Goedert said. “Running out there and practicing today, I felt really good.”

If Goedert does need a break, Sirianni said the team is confident Jack Stoll. Both Richard Rodgers and Noah Togiai are on the practice squad and can be called up for the game.

