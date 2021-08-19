Eagles vs. Patriots preseason: Jalen Hurts out with illness, Joe Flacco gets start

Jalen Hurts misses Patriots preseason game with illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you were hoping to see Jalen Hurts in the Eagles’ second preseason game, it’s not going to happen.

Joe Flacco was the surprise starter on Thursday night against the Patriots. The Eagles say Hurts has an illness and specify that it's not COVID related.

Hurts was on the field for pregame warmups but isn’t playing.

With Flacco starting, the Eagles didn’t use their starting offensive line despite everyone being healthy. They went with (from left to right): Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig, Jack Driscoll, Matt Pryor.

On the third play from scrimmage, Herbig had a high snap that Flacco was able to scoop up but then fumbled. The Patriots punched in a short touchdown two plays later.

DeVonta Smith also made his Eagles debut but will not have his former Alabama teammate throwing him passes tonight.

In last week’s preseason opener, Hurts went 3-for-7 with 54 yards. But two of his incompletions were drops and one was a throwaway. The Eagles were very impressed by his performance in that game and in the two joint practices with the Patriots this week.

“I thought [Hurts] knew where to go with the football,” Nick Sirianni said after the first joint practice with the Patriots. “Made good quick decisions. You always want a couple that will go a little quicker with the decision but yeah, I thought he had a good day throwing it around yesterday.”

The Eagles will wrap up their preseason next Friday night at MetLife Stadium against the Jets and will practice against them in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

