Eagles vs. Patriots: Lane Johnson blasts offense for performance

Lane Johnson blasts offense for performance vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you didn’t like what you saw from the Eagles Thursday night, you’re not alone.

Lane Johnson feels the same way.

Johnson, the Eagles’ three-time Pro Bowl right tackle, was among numerous starters who didn’t play in the Eagles’ 35-0 preseason embarrassment against the Patriots at the Linc.

Johnson, speaking on the JAKIB Media Live Postgame Show with Marc Farzetta, Derrick Gunn and Devan Kaney, said the fact that the Eagles played virtually the entire the game without starters is no excuse for such a wretched performance.

“It’s terrible,” Johnson said. “Anytime you don’t put up anything, I don’t care what you’re doing. If you’re in the nature of competing and being in competition, that’s unacceptable. I don’t care if it’s preseason or whatnot, there’s still a standard to play at at this level and represent yourself and to represent this team.”

And the Eagles, even without Johnson and a bunch of other starters, clearly did not do that.

The Patriots outgained the Eagles by more than 300 yards and handed them their most lopsided preseason loss in at least 40 years.

Johnson, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Darius Slay, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett and Jalen Hurts didn’t play, and Jordan Howard, Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Greg Ward, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders, Anthony Harris, and Steve Nelson played a combined 51 snaps.

The only projected starters to play more than 10 snaps were linebackers Alex Singleton (19) and Eric Wilson (15) and wide receivers Quez Watkins (30), DeVonta Smith (26) and Jalen Reagor (22).

Still … a lot of the guys who were part of this loss will be on the team and several will have important roles. And a bunch of others are competing for roster spots and certainly didn’t help themselves.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Johnson said. “We haven’t done nothing yet. We haven’t accomplished anything yet, so moving forward, we have a lot of work to do and that’s coming from me and the veterans, top down.

“Anytime you’re between those lines, it doesn’t matter, that’s how people get elevated, demoted. That’s really a place of opportunity. It wasn’t a good outing by us tonight. … We’re not where we need to be.”