Eagles vs. Patriots: Joe Flacco gets the start with Jalen Hurts out due to illness

Participation Update: QB Jalen Hurts will not be playing tonight due to an illness. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 19, 2021

Jalen Hurts wasn’t going to see much action on Thursday night after a solid week of joint practices with the Patriots, but he won’t play at all after coming down with an illness.

Per the Eagles, Joe Flacco got the start against New England after Hurts started feeling ill earlier this afternoon.

Hurts is out along with the Eagles starters on the defensive line, who got a rest night after dominating during joint practice sessions.

DeVonta Smith will see his first game action after suffering a knee injury in early August.

Andre Dillard trade rumors: 7 potential landing spots for the Eagles' left tackle

