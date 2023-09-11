Eagles vs. Patriots highlights Week 1
Watch the highlights from the Week 1 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Sunday that he was waiving the normal four-year waiting period so Tom Brady could enter their Hall of Fame in June.
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
New England will have a QB2 for Week 1 of the season.
Which overs and unders are our favorites going into the season?
The Patriots haven't finished in last place since 2000.
Coming off a career year and Pro Bowl season for the Eagles, Brown is doing extra training to take his game to another level and a higher speed.
Shaun Bradley went down in the third quarter of the Eagles’ preseason opener on Saturday.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
After sputtering against the Chargers last season even with their full complement of weapons available, Sunday was about as big of a statement as the Dolphins could have made in Week 1.
The 49ers were one of the few teams to open the season in impressive fashion. Scott Pianowski examines their win along with several duds.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.
The Patriots are back to their initial depth chart at quarterback, in bizarre fashion.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.