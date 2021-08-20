Eagles vs. Patriots: 7 big takeaways from 35-0 preseason loss

After two days of joint practices with the Patriots, Nick Sirianni rested a chunk of the Eagles offensive and defensive starters and it showed during a 35-0 preseason loss.

Joe Flacco got the start in Hurts absence and completed 10 of 17 for 83 yards and an interception in the loss. Nick Mullens played the second half and went 5 of 10 for 27 yards and also threw an INT.

Here are seven big takeaways from the beatdown.

Jalen Hurts

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before action against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After coming down with an illness moments before kickoff, Hurts absence proved without a doubt that he's the unquestioned starter for the Eagles. Philadelphia's offense was stagnant all night while committing three turnovers.

DeVonta Smith as good as advertised

Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith catches the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

In his first action as a pro, Smith looked smooth and like a No. 1 receiver against the Patriots. After dropping his first target and misjudging a back-shoulder fade, Smith went on to snag two balls for 19 yards receiving, while winning every one on one battle. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1428520831735386116

Eagles defense

New England Patriots' Mac Jones throws a pass over Philadelphia Eagles' Tarron Jackson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Without Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, and Darius, the Eagles were gashed by New England on the ground and through the air. The Patriots had 207 total yards rushing to go along with 257 total yards through the air.

Jack Stoll

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi (48) tackles Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (47) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

With Jason Croom being carted off and Tyree Jackson out with a fractured back, Stoll was able to take advantage of increased playing time. A camp darling before Jackson's breakout summer, Stoll led the Eagles with four catches for 33-yards (8.3 avg) on 11 targets.

Alex Singleton

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) is stopped by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Tarron Jackson (75) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Singleton had seven tackles, six solo while running from sideline to sideline.

Kenneth Gainwell can be special

Philadelphia Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell, right, runs with the ball during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The dual-threat running back was a bright spot during an ugly Thursday night of football. The cousin of Fletcher Cox, Gainwell carried the ball five times for 21-yards, while also logging 3 catches for 23-yards. Gainwell ran hard and showed his versatility.

Eagles being cautious with injuries

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson (27) and safety K'Von Wallace (42) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni appear to be on the same page in regards to dialing things back and ensuring that the Eagles personnel enters the regular season healthy and prepared. The Eagles rested the bulk of their defensive starters and a good chunk of their starting offense Thursday night, along with Jalen Hurts illness. Philadelphia saw what they needed to from the regulars during joint practices.

1

1