Eagles vs. Patriots: 5 takeaways from the first half of preseason action

The Eagles trail the Patriots 19-0 at the half, and the score is indicative of a team that benched their starting quarterback due to an early afternoon illness.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon sat his starting defensive line along with Darius Slay, and the performance left a ton to be desired. The Eagles were gashed by the Patriots through the air and on the ground.

On offense, two early turnovers (Fum/INT) put Philadelphia in an early hole as well. Miles Sanders saw his first action of the preseason, carrying the ball twice for 13-yards. A week after scoring a 79-yard touchdown through the air, Quez Watkins was held without a catch in the first half.

Here are five other takeaways.

Cam Newton came to play

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After some early week heckling from K'Von Wallace, Cam Newton came out slinging the ball all over the middle of the field. https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1428506004417925123 With some questioning, if Mac Jones was gaining steam, Newton went 8-9, for 103 yards passing and one touchdown.

Eagles backup defensive line struggles

New England Patriots' Mac Jones throws a pass over Philadelphia Eagles' Tarron Jackson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Without the top-six players in the rotation, Philadelphia was gashed on the ground and via the air against the Patriots starters.

DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith catches the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

https://twitter.com/thacover2NFL/status/1428508624423473152 The No. 10 overall pick played multiple series and had no early rhythm with quarterback Joe Flacco. His second target was a back-shoulder throw from Flacco that Smith couldn't bring in on the outside. https://twitter.com/thacover2NFL/status/1428513572783595521 Smith eventually got on board with a nine-yard catch on an underneath route and then secured a 10-yard catch on a route that left Patriots cornerback Michael Jackson grasping for straws. Smith's going to be really good.

Story continues

Joe Flacco starts in place of Jalen Hurts

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco (7) fumbles after being hit by New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Flacco got the start in place of Jalen Hurts, who was out due to an illness. Flacco looked shaky one week after impressing against the Steelers. The Patriots' defense was able to pressure the veteran quarterback who went 10-16 for 82 yards and one interception. Flacco's start may have impacted Jalen Reagor, who had one catch for nine yards.

Zech McPhearson baptism by fire

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry, right, catches a pass of there Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson during a joint practice at at the Eagles' NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia, (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

With Darius Slay out, Zech McPhearson saw early action at the cornerback position, with both Cam Newton and Mack Jones wasting no time in targeting the rookie. https://twitter.com/DZangaroNBCS/status/1428505058765848577

1

1