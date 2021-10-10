Eagles vs. Panthers Week 5: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Eagles are set for an important road matchup against the 3-1 Carolina Panthers.

Philadelphia will look to snap their three-game losing streak after a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. For Carolina, the Panthers are looking to get back into the win column after a hard-fought loss to the Cowboys on the road.

Game Information

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 10

Where: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch

Television: Fox

Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver

Not in Philadelphia or Carolina? Don’t worry, click here for more ways to watch.

Streaming

Also available live on FuboTV

Satellite Radio

Eagles vs. Panthers can also be heard on Sirius Channel 211 or XM Channel 388.

Social Media

Follow along on Twitter

Facebook

Local Radio

Eagles: 94WIP

Panthers: WBT 1110 AM/99.3 FM with the Panthers Stadium Show.

