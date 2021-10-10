Eagles vs. Panthers Week 5: How to watch, listen and stream online
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Eagles are set for an important road matchup against the 3-1 Carolina Panthers.
Philadelphia will look to snap their three-game losing streak after a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. For Carolina, the Panthers are looking to get back into the win column after a hard-fought loss to the Cowboys on the road.
Game Information
Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass looking at wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers
When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 10
Where: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina
How to watch
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Television: Fox
Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver
Not in Philadelphia or Carolina? Don’t worry, click here for more ways to watch.
Streaming
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) attempts to stop Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Also available live on FuboTV
“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”
Satellite Radio
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles vs. Panthers can also be heard on Sirius Channel 211 or XM Channel 388.
Social Media
PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 21: Tight end Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball after making a first-down reception against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Follow along on Twitter
Facebook
Local Radio
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 94WIP
Panthers: WBT 1110 AM/99.3 FM with the Panthers Stadium Show.
1
1