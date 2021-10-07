Eagles vs. Panthers: TV broadcast map for Week 5
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Eagles (1-3) and Panthers (3-1) is set for a Week 5 matchup in Carolina, with both teams hoping to springboard a strong performance into further momentum.
With several huge NFL games on tap for Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night, Philadelphia at Carolina gets the early-game treatment on FOX according to the TV watch map from 506 Sports.
Week 5 TV Watch Map
Fox Eagly game: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
1
1