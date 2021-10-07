Eagles vs. Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey is optimistic he’ll play against Philadelphia

Christian McCaffrey says he feels great and he "definitely" has a chance to play Sunday. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 7, 2021

The Eagles defense was already searching for an identity and Sunday could provide the stiffest test of the 2021 NFL season.

Christian McCaffrey missed the Panthers shootout with Dallas last week, but after two limited practices in preparation for Philadelphia, Carolina’s star running back is optimistic that he’ll be available to play.

McCaffrey suffered the hamstring injury suffered the previous week in a Thursday night win at Houston and the initial prognosis was that he could miss several weeks.

With the 3-1 Panthers set to face the NFL’s 31st-ranked run defense, McCaffrey’s obviously feeling good about a potential return performance.

One of the NFL’s top running backs, McCaffrey could be itching to return so quickly because of the 13 games he missed in 2020 due to various ailments.

