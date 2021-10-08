Eagles vs. Panthers: Lane Johnson ruled out, Jordan Mailata will return to lineup
Nick Sirianni: Jordan Mailata is up for Sunday. Lane Johnson will be out. #Eagles
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 8, 2021
As the Eagles return to action on Sunday in Carolina the team will be without star right tackle Lane Johnson, while Jordan Mailata will return to the lineup.
Lane Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson walks onto the field during organized team activities at the NFL football team’s training facility, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)
Whatever Johnson is dealing with is not football-related, but serious enough that the Eagles head of security had to get involved.
I’m told Lane Johnson was back at NovaCare yesterday and met with some Eagles
I’m told Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro went to Oklahoma on Wednesday and brought Lane back to Philly
The Eagles are helping Lane with his personal matter and it’s not about football right now🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9mcMyOz9mQ
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 8, 2021
Jordan Mailata
San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa (97) in action against Philadelphia Eagles’ Jordan Mailata (68) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Mailata returns to the starting lineup after missing two straight games and he could slide down to right tackle in place of Lane Johnson, leaving Andre Dillard in his more comfortable position of left tackle.
