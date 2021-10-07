Eagles vs. Panthers injury report: Lane Johnson still absent, Darius Slay also DNP

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report and Lane Johnson could very well miss his second straight game due to personal reasons.

For the Panthers, Christian McCaffrey was again limited, but looked like himself during the portion of practice open to the media, running well with no issues per Carolina’s official website.

Center Matt Paradis did not participate in Thursday’s practice with an illness, left tackle Cameron Erving (neck) was also out again Thursday as well.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) also did not practice, and he’s expected to miss the next two weeks.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), right guard John Miller (shoulder), and outside linebacker Haason Reddick (neck) were full participants.

Eagles Injury Report

Johnson was out, as well as Darius Slay, who announced the birth of a baby boy to the family.

Desmond Demetrius slay is here❤️❤️❤️ another future king!!!🙏🏾 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) October 7, 2021

Jordan Mailata was a limited participant, while Jason Kelce, Avonte Maddox, and Quez Watkins were all full participants.

Panthers injury report

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Shaq Thompson

LB Foot DNP DNP (-)

Cameron Erving

T Neck DNP DNP (-)

Christian McCaffrey

RB Hamstring LP LP (-)

Yetur Gross-Matos

DE Ankle FP FP (-)

John Miller

G Shoulder FP FP (-)

Haason Reddick

OLB Neck FP FP (-)

Matt Paradis

C Illness DNP (-)

