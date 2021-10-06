Eagles vs. Panthers injury report: Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce did not practice

The Eagles released their initial injury report for Sunday’s matchup at Carolina, and five players were either limited or missed practice.

Eagles Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (65), center Harry Crider (73) and guard Brandon Brooks (79) run a drill during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

DNP: Lane Johnson (personal), Jason Kelce (foot/rest)

Limited: Avonte Maddox (neck), Jordan Mailata (knee), Quez Watkins (knee)

Johnson has been away from the team for personal reasons and the Eagles had no update on his reported arrival back in Philadelphia.

Panthers injury report

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) reacts against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Shaq Thompson was held out of Wednesday’s practice with the foot injury he picked up last week in Dallas.

The Panthers were also without left tackle Cameron Erving with a neck injury.

Running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice for the first time since he left the Week 3 game at Houston with a hamstring strain. He was listed as a limited participant.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was a full participant Wednesday after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. Likewise, right guard John Miller (shoulder) and outside linebacker Haason Reddick (neck) were also full participants.

