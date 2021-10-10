Eagles vs. Panthers inactives for Week 5

The Eagles released their list of inactive for Sunday and they’ll officially be without starting right tackle Lane Johnson for the second game in a row due to a personal matter.

Jordan Mailata is back in the lineup – although it remains to be seen where he will start – after missing two games with a knee injury.

Eagles inactives list

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) blocks during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Here is a look at the Eagles’ inactives for Sunday:

• G Jack Anderson

• T Lane Johnson

• CB Mac McCain

• QB Gardner Minshew

• DT Marlon Tuipulotu

The Eagles have not announced what the starting offensive line will be with Johnson out. The Eagles elevated tackle Le’Raven Clark from the practice squad to the active roster for today’s game as a backup.

Panthers inactives

Sep 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Motion gets the start at LT and Christensen gets the start at RT. Reddick will fill in at Shaq Thompson’s spot. Luvu starts in Reddick’s spot. McCaffrey is out. pic.twitter.com/Zqr1rYmoRt — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) October 10, 2021

For the Panthers, they are without star running back Christian McCaffrey due to a hamstring injury. The Panthers are also without starting left tackle Cam Erving (neck) and starting linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) due to injury. According to Panthers.com’s Darin Gantt, Taylor Moton will start for Erving at left tackle and rookie Brady Christensen will man the right tackle spot.

