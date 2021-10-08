Eagles vs. Panthers final injury report

The Eagles released their final injury report for Sunday’s matchup at Carolina and Lane Johnson is the only starter for Philadelphia to be ruled out.

Johnson is dealing with a personal matter and will miss his second-straight matchup.

Eagles Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson walks onto the field during organized team activities at the NFL football team’s training facility, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Avonte Maddox, Quez Watkins are all playing.

With Sua Opeta on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Eagles have an open roster spot.

Carolina Panthers

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The All-Pro running back is listed as “doubtful” on the final injury report.

The Panthers will be without starting left tackle Cam Erving (neck) and starting linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot).

1

1