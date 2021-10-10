Eagles vs. Panthers: 7 takeaways from the first half as Philadelphia trails 15-6

The Eagles offense and defense haven’t clicked together since Week 1 and through one half of action in Charlotte, the roles have reversed.

Philadelphia’s defense was solid in allowing only 15 points, while the Eagles offense was anemic and in need of explosive plays after finishing with less than 100-total yards.

Here are seven takeaways from the first half of the action in Carolina.

1. Jalen Hurts ineffective

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are about crazy stats, and through the first half of action in Charlotte, Hurts is 15 of 24 passing, for 74 yards and no touchdowns.

At the time of writing, Hurts was averaging 1.8 yards per attempt. He’s yet to run the ball as well.

2. Eagles defense line excellent

Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (97) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The Eagles defensive line has prevented Sam Darnold from escaping the pocket for big gains, while pressuring the Panthers quarterback.

Javon Hargrave has logged a sack, along with Josh Sweat, while Philadelphia has held the Panthers’ running game somewhat in check. Chuba Hubbard does have 51-yards rushing, on 5.1 yards per carry.

3. Eagles terribly undisciplined again

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) is upended by a Dallas Cowboys defender after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Jalen Reagor has badly mishandled two kickoff returns, Alex Singleton has a personal foul and the team had another touchdown wiped out by a Greg Ward penalty. The Eagles have four penalties for 50 yards.

Story continues

4. Miles Sanders receiving a low usage rate

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders has 3 carries for 10 yards and he’s been Philadelphia’s main pass catcher with five catches.

5. Jonathan Gannon mixing up the coverages

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 19: Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New England Patriots in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Through one half of play in Carolina, Gannon seems to be switching things up, playing more man coverage, putting Darius Slay on D.J. Moore, and mixing in a few blitz packages as well. Chuba Hubbard has gashed the birds for over 60 yards, but Philadelphia has yet to give up the huge play.

6. Ryan Kerrigan sighting

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Ryan Kerrigan warms up during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

After 100 defensive snaps, Kerrigan finally logged his first tackle as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

7. Nick Sirianni-Shane Steichen confused

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen shouts to players during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team’s training facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Through one half of action, Philadelphia has 3 points, less than 70-yards of offense, 3 first downs, 2.0 yards per play.

With the defending Super Bowl champions head to Philadelphia for a Thursday night matchup, the Eagles need to form some type of offensive identity.

1

1