Eagles vs. Packers betting guide: Lines, props and picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles got back on track with a 17-16 win over the Colts. It wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win. Here’s hoping you didn’t take the Birds with the points. The Packers limp in with one of the worst records in the NFC. Let’s see if we can’t turn it into a lucrative weekend.

(All odds courtesy PointsBet)

Eagles (9-1) vs Packers (4-7) Sunday 8:20pm (NBC10)

Point spread (ML) – Eagles -6.5 (-300); Packers +6.5 (+240)

Point Total – 46 points

Analysis: Green Bay has lost 6-of-7 after a 3-1 start, beginning with a loss to the Giants in London, a game in which we learned Aaron Rodgers broke the thumb on his throwing hand. They will likely try to take the starch out of the game by running with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, so I don’t see a ton of points scored here.

Picks: Eagles ML, UNDER



Passing yards – Jalen Hurts 225.5; Aaron Rodgers 220.5

Analysis: Rodgers, even with his busted thumb, has topped 220 yards in his last three games. Hurts hasn't topped 220 yards in his last three games, and Green Bay's pass defense ranks 4th in the NFL.

Picks: Rodgers UNDER

Rushing Yards – Jalen Hurts 45.5, Miles Sanders 50.5; Aaron Jones 60.5, AJ Dillon xx.5

Analysis: The Eagles did a bit better slowing down the running game last week with the additions of Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. If that continues to improve, The Pack will have a rough time gaining momentum in this game. Sanders and Hurts have been very hit-and-miss of late, but the Packers’ 25th-ranked run defense has allowed at least 125 yards in 8-of-11 games.

Picks: Sanders OVER



Receiving yards:

A.J. Brown 70.5 DeVonta Smith 60.5

Aaron Jones 25.5 Quez Watkins 20.5

Analysis: Watson has become a favorite target for Rodgers after some early-season drops, with 14 targets over the past two weeks. Lazard has been Rodgers’ standby, for better or worse, with at least eight targets in 5-of-7. Hurts threw just one pass to a tight end last week in Indy, look for even more targets for Brown and Smith. Watkins is 8/136/1 over his past three games.

Story continues

Picks: Smith OVER; Watson OVER; Watkins OVER



Anytime touchdown:

DeVonta Smith -125 A.J. Brown -110

Miles Sanders -110 Jalen Hurts +105

Aaron Jones +105 A.J. Dillon +105

Christian Watson +190 Allen Lazard +200

Romeo Doubs +200 Quez Watkins +230

Analysis: Not a ton of value on this board. Dillon has one TD this season; Jones has one in his last four games. Look for Sanders and/or Hurts to cash for you in goal line situations.

Picks: Sanders, Hurts

