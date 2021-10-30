Eagles vs. Lions Week 8: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Eagles and Lions are set for a Halloween matchup that could be season-defining for both teams.
If you’re not in the Detroit area or a local sports bar, here’s how you can watch stream, and listen to this Week 8 matchup.
Game Information
(AP Photo/David Becker)
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 31
Where: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan
How to watch
Lions running back D’Andre Swift misses a pass from quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of the Lions’ 28-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, California.
Most of America will see the Giants-49ers matchup.
Television: FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin, Greg Olson
Streaming
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) misses a pass from quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half against Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Also available live on FuboTV
“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”
Satellite Radio
Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles vs. Lions can also be heard on Sirius Channel 119 or XM Channel 389
Social Media
PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 21: Tight end Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball after making a first-down reception against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Follow along on Twitter
Facebook
Local Radio
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Eagles: 94WIP
Lions: 97.1 FM WXYT
