Eagles vs. Lions Week 8: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Eagles and Lions are set for a Halloween matchup that could be season-defining for both teams.

If you’re not in the Detroit area or a local sports bar, here’s how you can watch stream, and listen to this Week 8 matchup.

Game Information

(AP Photo/David Becker)

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 31

Where: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

How to watch

Lions running back D’Andre Swift misses a pass from quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of the Lions’ 28-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Most of America will see the Giants-49ers matchup.



Television: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Greg Olson

Streaming

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) misses a pass from quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half against Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Satellite Radio

Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles vs. Lions can also be heard on Sirius Channel 119 or XM Channel 389

Social Media

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 21: Tight end Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball after making a first-down reception against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Follow along on Twitter

Facebook

Local Radio

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Eagles: 94WIP

Lions: 97.1 FM WXYT

