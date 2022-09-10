Our Eagles vs. Lions predictions for Week 1 of the NFL season

Our Eagles vs. Lions predictions for Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are kicking off their 2022 season against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday.

To the predictions:

Reuben Frank (0-0)

You couldn’t have asked for the last eight months to go any better. Howie Roseman addressed every area the Eagles needed to address, Jalen Hurts showed the sort of growth in practice that he needed to show, and the Eagles arrive at their opener against the Lions Sunday with every starter – and all but one backup – healthy and ready to go. The Eagles are at full strength, the roster is loaded and the team seems focused and confident heading into Detroit, and you really never know what’s going to happen on opening day – there are always so many upsets and surprises – but they’re just clearly the better team in this one. I don’t expect things to come as easily as last year, when the Eagles led the Lions 17-0 at halftime on the way to a 44-6 win at Ford Field, but I do expect this to be a comfortable statement win to open the season and get the 2022 Eagles rolling.

Eagles 29, Lions 17

Dave Zangaro (0-0)

The Eagles shouldn’t overlook the Lions but I’m not buying the Hard Knocks hype either. Maybe the Eagles won’t win another 44-6 game at Ford Field this season, but I don’t think this is going to be particularly close. I felt that way even before the Lions started dealing with some injuries to their offensive line. With that unit now pretty shaky, I expect the Eagles’ high-paid defensive line to get after Jared Goff in this game and really limit Detroit’s production.

On the other side, Aidan Hutchinson is going to be a good player but he’ll get shut down in this game by the Eagles’ two starting tackles and the Birds’ offense should have no problem cooking against the Lions’ defense. There are no easy games in the NFL but I expect the Eagles to win this one with relative ease. The Lions play hard but that won’t be enough.

Eagles 27, Lions 10

Barrett Brooks (0-0)

I have never gone into an Eagles season with the high expectations that I have this year. The entire defense is better.. The D-Line, linebackers, and secondary added quality young players, which will allow the multiple fronts Jonathan Gannon wants to run. First down was the Achilles heel for the defense last year. There were so many times Gannon had to play a softer coverage because opponents had great success on first down. The key for Sunday is to stop the Lions run game on first down and then play aggressive in coverage on 2nd-10 and 3rd-10.

Offensively, Shane Steichen will open up the offense for Jalen Hurts. With the addition of A.J. Brown, the offense should open the field. The Lions will have to roll coverage to wherever Brown lines up on the field. This will open up the run game for Miles Sanders and the middle of the field for Dallas Goedert.

Everyone should understand that this game is not Hard Knocks. Dan Campbell is a very passionate coach and his team will play hard. But at the end of the day, the Detroit Lions team is under manned when compared to the Philadelphia Eagles. If the birds can weather the first initial emotional storm the Lions will give them in their home opener, the talent on the Eagles roster should take over and eventually the Eagles will dominate the rest of the game.

Eagles 32, Lions 14

Mike Mulhern (0-0)

Do not fall for the “Hard Knocks” hustle. Dan Campbell can curse in front of every camera and demand toughness at every turn, but his team can’t chew through enough kneecaps to make up for the talent gap that exists in this matchup. To add injury to that insult, they’ll likely be down two starters along the interior of their offensive line because of their physical training camp. Good luck trying to block the likes of Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Jordan Davis with backups.

The Eagles roster is stacked, they’re healthy, and they’re certainly hungry. If you think the Lions are going to be fired up after getting their doors blown off by the Birds last year, think about how much of a fired burned inside Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts after laying an egg in the playoffs. This has all the makings of a comfortable win. Just not too f— comfortable for Jason Kelce.

Eagles 30, Lions 20

Adam Hermann (0-0)

Don't overthink it: the Eagles are winning this game. The talent up and down their roster is simply too overwhelming in a matchup against a clearly lesser opponent. Nick Sirianni's the kind of head coach who will have his guys up and ready for an opener to a season full of big expectations, and they'll win this one going away.

I don't actually hate the Lions' offense. Philly's own D'Andre Swift is a talented and versatile back, T.J. Hockenson is a nightmare matchup TE, their WR corps has upside, and Penei Sewell's first year in the league was pretty encouraging.

The problem, of course, is the quarterback. As long as Jared Goff is the man slinging it for Detroit you can feel good about your chances of holding this team under 20 points (the Lions eclipsed that mark just five times last season) which is a good way for the Eagles to ease their redesigned secondary into the season.

Give me a strong first half with a few eye-catching plays from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown, a comfy second half, and a Week 1 win for the second straight season under Nick Sirianni.

Eagles 30, Lions 17

