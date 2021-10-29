Eagles vs. Lions: NFL experts make Week 8 picks

The Eagles have two more victories than the winless Lions, but national media reactions to both teams’ latest efforts suggest Sunday could get ugly for Philadelphia.

Looking to avoid a 3-game losing streak, Philadelphia will look to find some balance and efficiency on offense this week, hours after Miles Sanders goes on injured reserve for three weeks.

NFL experts from around the league have made their picks and Philadelphia is the favorite among the masses.

USA Today -- Eagles

Four of USA Today’s writers are picking the Eagles.

Philly Voice -- Split

Lions quarterback Jared Goff warms up before action against the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Ford Field.

Philly Voice is rolling with the Eagles.

When it comes to this week, it’s going to be about two mistake-prone teams with young players in key positions battling over who makes fewer mistakes over 60 minutes. Many in Detroit feel this is the week a Lions team which has been close in a number of games gets over the top against an Eagles club trying to halt the outside noise that will be turned up to a Spinal Tap-like 11 if SIrianni didn’t find enough fertilizer and water this week to hold off a winless club. Figure on the Eagles winning a close one because the Lions usually invent ways to lose. Eagles 23, Lions 20

The Inquirer -- Eagles

The city’s top paper is rolling with the Eagles.

The Eagles can’t cough this one up, can they? This is a strange case where there’s heightened urgency on both sides. The Eagles, losers of five of their last six games, need to stop the skid and fast if they don’t want the season to devolve like it did last year. The winless Lions’ desperation speaks for itself. Their record is poor, but it wouldn’t be fair to say this plucky Lions’ team is lifeless, at the very least. They’ve challenged good teams on several occasions so far and first-year coach Dan Campbell is willing to switch things up in search for his first win. Jared Goff’s stock isn’t as high as it once was, but he has still played decently enough to suggest he’ll be able to make plays against this Eagles defense. It’s a shaky bet, but I’m banking on the Eagles offense keeping pace for the first time in nearly a month. The last time the Eagles’ offense played an encouraging game was against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it just so happens this Lions defense is the worst group the Eagles have faced since that early-October game. By Sunday evening, we’ll know if the offense is salvageable or if things are too far gone.

NJ.com -- Eagles

4 of the NJ Advance Media writers are picking the Eagles.

The Eagles must win this game to keep the snowball from rolling further down the hill. The Lions are winless, but have played opposing teams hard every week. Detroit hasn’t scored more than 19 points in a game since Week 1 and their defense isn’t particularly good, either. If the Eagles were hoping to inject some sort of positive feeling back into their locker room, this matchup could be a saving grace. It won’t be an easy win though. The Eagles know they need to make significant changes to the play-calling on offense and defense. In order to beat the Lions, they’ll need to make those alterations in a hurry. PICK: Eagles 23, Lions 21.

The Athletic -- Eagles

Bo Wulf and Zach Berman are picking the Eagles.

If the Eagles can’t beat a winless Lions team, that will be revealing and raise even more questions about the Sirianni-Hurts combination. There’s been considerable scrutiny of the defense, but I expect them to make life difficult for Goff and play more aggressively against an offense that lacks big-play ability. This will be a redemptive afternoon for that unit. There should be more concern about the offense, which has only surpassed 22 points twice this season. The receivers should be able to get open against an undermanned secondary. Can Hurts consistently deliver the ball on target? I’m not convinced. The Eagles will win this game because they’re the better team, but it won’t be sunny in Philadelphia all of a sudden.

Greg Rosenthal -- Eagles

NFL.com is picking the Eagles.

The Lions’ death-by-a-thousand-cuts offense matches up well on paper against an Eagles defense that loves nothing more than giving up a 7-yard pass. The problem is that the Lions never live in the end. They are well-coached, but their No. 1 wide receiver, Kalif Raymond, was essentially sixth on the depth chart when he was in Tennessee. It’s the rare game where the Eagles are the more talented team, and things could start to unravel in Philadelphia if they can’t win this one.

ESPN -- Lions

Teammates pick up Lions quarterback Jared Goff after he was sacked during the second half of the Lions' 28-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Most of their writers are picking Detroit.

Tim McManus --Eagles

Tim McManus (ESPN NFL Nation) is rolling with the road team.

