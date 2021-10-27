Eagles vs. Lions injury report: DeVonta Smith among 7 players to miss practice

In this article:

The Eagles released their initial Week 8 injury report, with 11 players either not practicing or doing so on a limited basis.

The list was highlighted by DeVonta Smith and Fletcher Cox.

Eagles injury report

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (back), Fletcher Cox (rest), Javon Hargrave (shoulder), Anthony Harris (hands, groin), Zech McPhearson (hamstring), Miles Sanders (ankle, foot), DeVonta Smith (headache)

Limited: Jack Anderson (hamstring), Lane Johnson (rest), Jason Kelce (foot, rest), Ryan Kerrigan (groin)

Lions injury report

Lions running back D’Andre Swift runs the ball during the first half of the 37-35 loss to the Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Jason Cabinda, Trey Flowers, T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, and Nick Williams are battling injuries for Detroit.

