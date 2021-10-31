Eagles vs. Lions inactives: Eric Wilson won’t dress for matchup against Detroit

After an offseason of value-free agent signings, it was assumed that Eric Wilson would finally relieve some of the Eagles’ struggles at linebacker.

After playing 85% of the snaps in Week 1, the former Vikings linebacker will be inactive against the Lions after seeing his playing time decrease each week.

Here are the rest of your inactive for Week 8.

Eagles inactives vs. Lions

Inactives:

QB Reid Sinnett

CB Zech McPhearson

S Anthony Harris

CB Mac McCain

LB Eric Wilson

OL Jack Anderson

OL Sua Opeta

The Eagles will be without Anthony Harris for a second straight game. Harris was listed as doubtful on Friday with thumbs and groin injuries.

Marcus Epps started for Harris last week and tied a career-high with 11 tackles against the Raiders. The Eagles activated safety K’Von Wallace from Injured Reserve on Saturday.

Wilson, who has 43 tackles on defense this season, is inactive. He was not on the injury report this week.

Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was questionable with a back injury, but he is active. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, who has been inactive for five games, is active.

Lions inactives

Lions running back D’Andre Swift misses a pass from quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of the Lions’ 28-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Lions’ RB Jamaal Williams inactive today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2021

Detroit Lions Inactives:

Eric Banks

Trinity Benson

Jason Cabinda

Mark Gilbert

Jermar Jefferson

Jessie Lemonier

Dean Marlowe

