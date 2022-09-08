Eagles vs. Lions: 6 stats to know for Week 1

The Eagles are set to hit the road against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1 PM to open their 2022 campaign.

After an offseason highlighted by the arrival of A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and others, Philadelphia will enter the regular season with huge expectations.

Jalen Hurts will start his second-season under the same offensive play-caller and Philadelphia will look to elevate a passing offense that was middle of the pack in 2021.

Here are six stats to know for Week 1.

1. Mailata and Lane are dominant alone

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stretches during minicamp in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The Eagles’ bookend tackles are among the best in the NFL at performing without any help on the island against top-flight competition.

Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson both graded out well in this study. https://t.co/PsLrn7nNcg — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) September 8, 2022

2. Lions among the worst against the pass in 2021

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 31: Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles defends against Trinity Benson #17 of the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field on October 31, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Detroit was the NFL’s 24th-ranked pass defense last year (244.7 yards allowed per game).

3. Lions among the worst against the run

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions allowed 135.1 yards per game on the ground last year, the NFL’s 28th-ranked rush defense.

4. Eagles among the best on the ground and agaisnst the rush in 2021

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, left, is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The Eagles ranked ninth in run defense last season (107.9 rushing yards allowed per game), but they thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 159.7 rushing yards per game.

5. Eagles best offense is defense

Oct 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles were among the league leaders in scoring defense, logging five, tied for second in the NFL.

The Birds were a top-10 defense, and Jonathan Gannon’s passive approach only allowed 117 explosive plays.

That number was the fewest in the NFC and fifth in the NFL.

6. Eagles efficient on third downs

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 31: T.J. Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions dives over Marcus Epps #22 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Ford Field on October 31, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Philadelphia is looking for Jalen Hurts to take the next steps as a passer, which includes improving on third down.

In 2021, the Eagles ranked fourth in the NFL with a team record 45.7% on third downs, finishing behind the Chiefs, Bucs, and Bills.

Philadelphia was among the league leaders in explosive plays (163).

