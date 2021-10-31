Eagles vs. Lions: 5 takeaways from the first half as Philadelphia leads 17-0

The Eagles visited Detroit on Sunday and seemed to reverse course early in the first half, as Nick Sirianni firmly established the running game, while Jonathan Gannon brought pressure early and often to Jared Goff.

Philadelphia established dominance at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and the results were an impressive 17-0 lead at Ford Field.

Here are five first-half takeaways.

Eagles firmly established the run

Poor Miles Sanders.

On an afternoon when Sanders was at home nursing an ankle injury, Philadelphia jumped on the Lions by running the ball early and often. The Eagles amassed almost 100-yards rushing by the middle of the second quarter and two familiar faces led the charges.

Boston Scott logged 9-carries for 55-yards and a touchdown, while Jordan Howard, in his first action of the season, had 4 carries for 21-yards and his own touchdown.

Add in Jalen Hurts’ 27-yards rushing, and Philadelphia has rolled up 127 on the ground early on.

Philadelphia sack masters

After a week of discourse and discussions about the schemes, the Eagles overwhelmed the Lions’ offensive line in the first half. Josh Sweat has 2 sacks, Derek Barnett has 1 sack, Milton Williams logged his first career sack and Philadelphia has 5 quarterback hits and 6 tackles for loss.

Eagles injury woes continue

Right guard Jack Driscoll exited the game early in the first quarter with a hand injury, and he was promptly followed by Jalen Reagor, who also exited the game with an ankle injury.

4. Sirianni-Gannon combination meshing

The head coach and play-caller are calling the perfect game, mixing in the pass, while firmly establishing the running game against a battered Lions defensive front. Gannon is attacking Goff and the Lions’ offense, blitzing earlier in drives, and allowing his talented defensive front to attack the line of scrimmage. Gannon returned to his passive ways as the half was winding down.

5. random tidbits and notes

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Jalen Hurts has been cool and calm early on, taking what the Lions defense is giving him in the passing game while being dynamic as a rusher.

Hurts is 5-8 passing for 51 yards in the first half, while also adding 27-yards rushing.

For Detroit, tight end T.J. Hockenson had a solid first half, logging 7 receptions on 8 targets for 59-yards.

Jared Goff has gone 14-17 for 104-yards in the first half while being sacked 4 times.

Lions running back D’Andre Swift has 10 carries for 18-yards while adding 3 catches for 10 yards in the passing game.

