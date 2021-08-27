Eagles vs. Jets: Week 3 preseason game delayed at MetLife Stadium due to weather

Eagles' preseason game against Jets delayed due to weather concerns originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles' final preseason game has been delayed due to weather and field condition issues at MetLife Stadium. The game against the Jets, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m., is being pushed back:

Eagles preseason game tonight will be pushed back and delayed maybe by a half an hour



We will have our pregame show live from MetLife Stadium at 7PM pic.twitter.com/wfREhpJkzC — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 27, 2021

Given that the team's starters were already scheduled to sit this one out, it may make sense to just do away with this one completely.

Things have looked scary out there:

The turf at MetLife stadium has pitching mounds popping up everywhere



Zach Ertz has never seen this before pic.twitter.com/vdPZhepaxp — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 27, 2021

There are concerns regarding the MetLife Stadium turf too:

Nick Sirianni is checking out the turf here at MetLife Stadium after there were some spots where bubbles popped up#TurfBubbles pic.twitter.com/ocSbongHpj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 27, 2021

It looks like the game will start at 8:00 p.m.:

