Eagles vs. Jets: Week 3 preseason game delayed at MetLife Stadium due to weather

Shamus Clancy
The Eagles' final preseason game has been delayed due to weather and field condition issues at MetLife Stadium. The game against the Jets, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m., is being pushed back:

Given that the team's starters were already scheduled to sit this one out, it may make sense to just do away with this one completely. 

Things have looked scary out there:

There are concerns regarding the MetLife Stadium turf too:

It looks like the game will start at 8:00 p.m.:

More to come ...

