Eagles vs. Jets Week 13 injury report: Corey Davis, Jalen Hurts among 7 questionable

The Jets and Eagles could be without some of their key players in Week 13.

Jets WR Corey Davis (groin) and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) are both questionable. Davis only practiced once this week on a limited basis, while Hurts got in three limited practices.

A few other Jets could miss Week 13. TE/RB Trevon Wesco (ankle) is listed as doubtful, but Robert Saleh already said Wesco would be out for 2-4 weeks. DL Sheldon Rankins (knee) is also doubtful. DT Foley Fatukasi (back), DL John Franklin-Myers (hip), LB Quincy Williams (calf) and OT Morgan Moses (knee) are all questionable.

QB Zach Wilson (knee) got a full week of practice and is good to go against the Eagles.

Philadelphia will be without RB Jordan Howard (knee) this week, while RB Boston Scott (illness) is questionable alongside Hurts.

