Eagles vs. Jets: How to watch, stream, and listen to preseason opener
After months of offseason workouts, OTAs, and training camp, the Eagles will open up the 2022 preseason against the New York Jets on Friday, August 12, at 7:30 PM at Lincoln Financial Field.
Fans will look to watch a revamped roster that added A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal on offense, along with defensive additions like Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and James Bradberry, among others.
With kickoff just hours away, here’s how you can watch, stream, or listen to the action tonight.
Game information
(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
New York Jets @ Philadelphia Eagles
When: 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, August 12
Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA
How to watch
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Channel: NBC 10 (regional)
WPMT (FOX/43 – Harrisburg, PA)
WOLF (FOX/56 – Scranton, PA)
WWCP (FOX/8 – Johnstown, PA)
WMDT (CW/47.2 – Salisbury, MD)
WPTZ (NBC/5 – Plattsburgh, NY)
WPXT (CW/51 – Portland, ME)
Announcers: Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, Dave Spadaro
Streaming
NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app
Also available live on FuboTV
“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”
Radio
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.
Betting Odd
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Via Tipico Sports
Spread: Eagles -1.5 (-108)
Jets +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Eagles -117
Jets -103
Total: O/U 35 Eagles -105
Jets -115
