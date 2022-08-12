Eagles vs. Jets: How to watch, stream, and listen to preseason opener

After months of offseason workouts, OTAs, and training camp, the Eagles will open up the 2022 preseason against the New York Jets on Friday, August 12, at 7:30 PM at Lincoln Financial Field.

Fans will look to watch a revamped roster that added A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal on offense, along with defensive additions like Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and James Bradberry, among others.

With kickoff just hours away, here’s how you can watch, stream, or listen to the action tonight.

Game information

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Jets @ Philadelphia Eagles

When: 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, August 12

Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

How to watch

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Channel: NBC 10 (regional)

WPMT (FOX/43 – Harrisburg, PA)

WOLF (FOX/56 – Scranton, PA)

WWCP (FOX/8 – Johnstown, PA)

WMDT (CW/47.2 – Salisbury, MD)

WPTZ (NBC/5 – Plattsburgh, NY)

WPXT (CW/51 – Portland, ME)

Announcers: Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, Dave Spadaro

Streaming

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Radio

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Betting Odd

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Via Tipico Sports

Spread: Eagles -1.5 (-108)

Jets +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Eagles -117

Jets -103

Total: O/U 35 Eagles -105

Jets -115

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire