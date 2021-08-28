Eagles vs. Jets Preseason Week 3 recap: Everything we know

Inclement weather delayed the Jets’ preseason finale, but exhibition play has finally come to an end.

New York tied with the Eagles, 31-31, at a soggy MetLife Stadium on Friday night. A late fumble from Jets TE Daniel Brown, that turned into a touchdown, looked like a game-sealer for Philadelphia, but James Morgan found Kenny Yeboah for a Hail Mary touchdown that led to the draw.

Both teams sat the majority of their starters. With the tie, New York ended its preseason 2-0-1.

The Jets and the rest of the NFL will soon turn their attention to final cuts and Week 1 matchups. Before that happens, however, let’s take a quick look at what else went down in Gang Green’s game against the Eagles.

Final Score:

1 2 3 4 F PHI 14 7 3 7 31 NYJ 7 3 7 14 31

Game Notes

Mother Nature: The torrential downpour that delayed this game. Given the state of the MetLife Stadium turf before the game, that was probably for the best. Defensive Downer: The Jets defense, which featured a few projected starters early in the game, didn't play well on the ground or in the air. Philadelphia ran for 100 yards and a touchdown and passed for 279 yards and two scores. Eagles backup QB Joe Flacco ended his night 13-16 for 188 yards and two paydirt plays. Trouble Tackling: One reason the Jets defense struggled: Gang Green did a horrific job tackling, whiffing on a few plays that ended up as touchdowns. Eagles RB Boston Scott got the best of Jamien Sherwood and J.T. Hassell on Philly's opening drive, while Isaiah Dunn and Elijah Campbell failed to bring down J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on a 42-yard score to end the first half. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1431407972316446720?s=20 https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1431424867912486912?s=20 Berrios vs. Smith: If the Jets carry more than six wide receivers -- a luxury they can afford given their versatility elsewhere -- it will be because Braxton Berrios and Vyncint Smith forced their hand this summer. The two are depth receivers whose speed makes them weapons on special teams. If the Jets are only keeping one, however, Berrios might have the edge after the preseason finale. He barely played offense, an indication the Jets know what they have there, and totaled 86 yards on three returns. Smith had another impressive night, though, catching two passes for 32 yards while adding 94 yards on four kick returns.

Standout Performers

TE Kenny Yeboah: A Jets tight end scored two touchdowns for the second week in a row. This time it was Yeboah, an undrafted free agent. His second score, the Hail Mary from Morgan, set the Jets up for the come-from-behind tie. Yeboah finished the night with four catches and 100 yards. RB Ty Johnson: Johnson continued to look like the Jets' best running back, rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown on 13 tries. Johnson also caught a two passes for 18 yards. QB Josh Johnson: With Wilson not playing after the rain and Mike White (ribs) healing, the veteran Johnson got the start. He began the game with a 12-play drive that saw him go 4-4 for 42 yards and a touchdown to Lawrence Cager. Johnson finished the game 7-8 for 73 yards and the score. He only played the first half. The performance likely won't impact Johnson's standing at the bottom of New York's depth chart, but the 35-year-old showed that he can still play if the Jets -- or some other team -- find themselves in an emergency situation.

What's Next?

With the preseason in the rearview mirror and final cuts on the horizon, the Jets will soon turn their full attention to their Week 1 opponent, the Carolina Panthers. That game is set for Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. in Carolina. The Panthers boast a few familiar faces, none more recognizable than Sam Darnold and Robby Anderson. Week 1 will give Darnold an opportunity to stick it to the team that traded him this past offseason. All eyes will be on the ex-Jet and Wilson in the season opener. [listicle id=657784]

