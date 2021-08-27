Eagles vs. Jets preseason game delayed due to weather
Due to weather, the 7:37 scheduled kickoff is delayed. We will have further information as soon as it is available.
August 27, 2021
Over initial concerns about the state of the turf at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles road matchup with the Jets will take place after a two-hour delay for weather concerns.
A torrential downstream of rain blew through the area, causing fans and the players to exit the field area, except for Jason Kelce, who took a brief run-through of MetLife during the thunderstorm.
The expected start time for the #Jets–#Eagles preseason game is 9pm. That time is fluid.
August 27, 2021
With reserves and roster bubble candidates likely to lose out on one last opportunity, higher-ups from both organizations decide delaying the contest was the best course of action.
