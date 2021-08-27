Eagles vs. Jets preseason game delayed due to weather

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Over initial concerns about the state of the turf at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles road matchup with the Jets will take place after a two-hour delay for weather concerns.

A torrential downstream of rain blew through the area, causing fans and the players to exit the field area, except for Jason Kelce, who took a brief run-through of MetLife during the thunderstorm.

With reserves and roster bubble candidates likely to lose out on one last opportunity, higher-ups from both organizations decide delaying the contest was the best course of action.

Related

Eagles vs. Jets final preseason matchup could be in jeopardy due to turf issues at MetLife Stadium

Eagles vs. Jets: Live blog and scoring drive updates

Twitter reacted to Eagles' legend Jason Kelce running around MetLife Stadium during a thunderstorm

Former Eagles' RB Kerryon Johnson now a free agent after clearing waivers

Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' 3rd-down woes; How they can improve

Recommended Stories