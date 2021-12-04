Eagles vs. Jets: Jalen Hurts’ ankle, Zach Wilson’s second start back among 6 Week 13 storylines

The Jets will look to make it two in a row for the first time this season when the Eagles come to MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Nick Sirianni’s team was in East Rutherford last weekend, falling short in a divisional clash against the Giants. Philadelphia is hoping for a different result against an opponent it has historically dominated.

Here are six storylines to know for Gang Green’s Week 13 matchup.

Jalen... Hurts

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There is a chance the Eagles will be without their second-year quarterback this weekend, as Hurts is dealing with ankle soreness stemming from his outing against the Giants. He is listed as questionable. Hurts was hindered by the ankle in Week 12 and his inability to make plays with his legs as effectively as he would have liked left Philadelphia’s offense stuck in the mud. The Eagles need Hurts at 100% if they want to continue to hang around in the NFC playoff race.

Zach Wilson's second start back

hurt

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson looked rusty in his return against the Texans, but he did enough to lead the Jets to a win by managing the game efficiently in the fourth quarter. New York is looking for a bit more production from Wilson after another week of practice. The Eagles rank in the middle of the pack defending the pass, giving Wilson another decent chance to achieve success through the air.

Another chance for Elijah Moore to prove his point

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Moore, a second-rounder, has been on a mission to show that he is better than every receiver drafted ahead of him. He’ll have the chance to strut his stuff against Eagles rookie wideout and reigning Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, who was selected in the first round. Moore and Smith have no personal beef and the two are more than familiar with each other from their days in the SEC, but New York’s star neophyte will look to continue proving his point on Sunday.

Will Corey Davis play?

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Davis missed New York’s trip to Houston with a groin injury and practiced just once in a limited capacity this week, placing his status for Sunday in question. Moore has come into his own and is arguably the Jets’ top wide receiver right now, but Davis is still a needed weapon for Wilson. The two have solid chemistry and Mike LaFleur’s passing attack has a higher ceiling when Davis is on the field — even if he has underwhelmed when healthy.

Slowing down the Eagles' electric rushing attack

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles enter Week 13 boasting the NFL’s best rushing offense with 157.9 yards on the ground per game. Hurts is Philadelphia’s leading rusher with 695 yards, but Miles Sanders — who missed time with an injury — Jordan Howard, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott have all made positive contributions on the ground. The Jets have fared better against the run than they have the pass this season, but they will still have their work cut out for them trying to slow down the Eagles’ electric rushing attack. If Hurts is hobbled, however, things get a bit easier for New York.

History could be made

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have been around since 1959, yet they are still searching for a win over the Eagles. New York is 0-11 against Philadelphia, with the Eagles taking the last meeting between the two teams in 2019 by a final score of 31-6. The Jets are hoping Wilson being under center, as opposed to Luke Falk, will be enough to help them snap their decades-long losing streak.

